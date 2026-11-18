The Army is expanding an initiative that gives private companies faster access to military test ranges, aiming to accelerate development of drones, counter-drone systems, long-range fires, and low-cost interceptors.

Speaking at the Association of the United States Army’s (AUSA) Nov. 17 Hot Topic event, Maj. Gen. Patrick Gaydon, commander for the Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC), said the permissive test range initiative is helping companies test capabilities in realistic conditions, gather feedback, and move promising technologies closer to fielding.

“This is really about unleashing the innovative power of American industry,” Gaydon said.

Gaydon said the initiative aims to get companies onto military ranges within 30 days of requesting access. ATEC is currently averaging about 33 days for companies seeking access.

To date, Gaydon said, ATEC completed 15 tests, with 14 more on the way. The Army has also worked with about 93 companies or requests, he said.

Companies can request access through the Army’s digital storefront at testrange.army.mil, which helps match testing needs with available facilities.

The network includes Dugway Proving Ground, West Cibola in Arizona, Camp Grayling in Michigan, Camp Shelby in Mississippi, a range in Morocco, and newly added locations at Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck in Indiana.

Gaydon said ATEC aims to provide initial feedback within 14 days for tests under evaluation, along with documentation of the test environment and company participation.

The initiative also allows companies to test systems in contested environments involving GPS denial and communications jamming. Gaydon said one Camp Grayling event used 17 emitters to simulate threats and allowed companies to adjust their systems and test again.

ATEC works with organizations including the Air Force’s 746th Test Squadron and the Army’s Threat Systems Management Office to provide those capabilities.

Faster access does not eliminate safety requirements, particularly for high-energy missile testing, Gaydon said. He also noted that range access carries costs, although shared testing events can help participating companies reduce expenses.

ATEC is preparing an initial assessment of the initiative for Army senior leaders as it considers how to expand access while balancing testing demands with military readiness requirements.