Cybersecurity has long been a top priority for Department of Justice (DOJ) Chief Information Officer (CIO) Nikki Collier. But adversaries’ growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) – which the administration now calls super intelligence (SI) – is raising the stakes as the agency prepares for fiscal year (FY) 2027.

“What was typically taking days to sift through large volumes of data to break through our secrets is now taking minutes,” Collier warned in a recent interview with MeriTalk. “That is frightening to me.”

For Collier, the accelerating threat makes cybersecurity and risk management her top technology priority for FY27, with infrastructure and application modernization also central to her agenda.

And while SI was not among her highest-ranked standalone priorities, she sees it as an essential part of DOJ’s cybersecurity defense.

“I have to be able to leverage SI now to be able to defend our networks, defend our data, defend our mission, and defend our workforce,” she said.

Fighting cyber threats with super intelligence

For Collier, one of the biggest opportunities to strengthen cybersecurity is using SI to help security operations teams identify and respond to threats more quickly.

Today, she said, federal agencies still depend heavily on small teams of experts to manually review enormous volumes of security logs and identify suspicious activity.

“We’re still relying on a small number of cyber analysts or digital forensics analysts, experts, and professionals to sift through large numbers of logging data and find the anomalies; we’re still relying on a pair of eyes to do that,” Collier said.

She wants to change that by deploying SI within DOJ’s security operations, where automated tools could analyze large datasets, identify unusual activity, and alert analysts to potential threats.

That approach would allow cybersecurity professionals to spend less time reviewing routine information and more time investigating complex threats that require human expertise.

“We have to use the same tactics and techniques that the adversary is using, and we cannot rely on humans to be able to keep up with technology like SI,” Collier said.

Her goal is to give DOJ the tools to detect and defend against threats faster while reducing the complexity of the department’s technology environment.

But deploying SI also introduces new risks, particularly when it comes to protecting the sensitive information DOJ handles.

Collier said data management is one of the issues that keeps her up at night. The department maintains sensitive law enforcement and litigation records, along with personally identifiable information, making proper data classification and access controls critical.

“If we don’t label that data, when we start relying on super intelligence, the super intelligence is only looking for what we asked it to look for,” she explained.

Without appropriate governance, she warned, sensitive information could become accessible to people who are not authorized to see it.

Although DOJ has developed inventories of its data and SI use cases, Collier said the department still needs to improve data labeling and ensure that successful capabilities can be shared across the enterprise.

She also cautioned that federal agencies may be embracing SI faster than their technology foundations can support.

Breaking down silos to strengthen security

Beyond deploying new technology, Collier sees a more fundamental challenge to strengthening DOJ’s cybersecurity posture: breaking down organizational silos that make it difficult to manage technology, share resources, and respond to threats as a unified enterprise.

She said recent federal directives and efforts to examine government contracts and IT spending have provided greater visibility into technology investments that were previously difficult to track across agencies.

“What I have appreciated in the last two years are the presidential executive orders and federal-level mandates that have given me, as an agency-level CIO, visibility into my ecosystem that I had not had previously,” Collier said.

That visibility is helping DOJ move away from fragmented IT operations toward a more unified enterprise approach.

Collier pointed to the department’s roughly 40 organizational units, noting that many operate different technology systems and processes despite belonging to the same agency.

“I can tell you at least 20 of them are doing something different, and that does not work,” she said. “That’s where we’re losing out on shared experiences, on shared expertise, on economies of scale.”

Consolidating duplicative capabilities and expanding shared services could help DOJ reduce costs, improve interoperability, and respond more quickly to cyber incidents.

For Collier, that work is especially important as flat budgets constrain the department’s ability to invest in emerging technologies and maintain its workforce.

“There’s an opportunity for me to get after those things, be able to remove them, and pivot more towards the shared services and the enterprise services, so we can reprogram those costs and be good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” she said.

Another concern is the continued presence of outdated technology across federal networks.

Collier warned that unsupported hardware and decades-old software present significant security risks, making infrastructure and application modernization essential components of her cybersecurity strategy.

“We’ve got to get the legacy out of the environment,” she said. “That brings within itself a significant amount of risk that we cannot manage when we have end-of-life, end-of-support hardware still on the network.”

But she acknowledged that replacing those systems requires sufficient funding, which remains one of the greatest threats to her FY27 plans.

Investing in the workforce behind the technology

Even as DOJ looks to automate more of its cybersecurity operations, Collier said technology alone will not solve the department’s challenges.

Funding and workforce talent are two of her biggest concerns heading into FY 27, particularly as agencies compete with private industry for employees who possess advanced SI skills.

“The talent within the government for SI is slim pickings,” Collier said. “I’m using one of my Southern terms. It is slim pickings.”

To help close that gap, Collier said she relies heavily on industry partners to understand how new technologies are being deployed in commercial environments and what lessons federal agencies can apply.

But she also believes federal technology leaders must do more to prepare their existing employees for emerging capabilities.

That includes providing training, creating opportunities for professional development, and addressing employee concerns about how automation could change their jobs.

“We roll out new capabilities, and we don’t take the time to invest in training our workforce and the end users, and then we expect the adoption to be over the moon,” Collier said.

She added that leaders must be willing to have difficult conversations with employees about the implications of SI, including concerns about job security and the future of their roles.

“We cannot exclude the people side of things when it comes to the work that we do,” she said.

Collier also believes federal CIOs need greater authority to address organizational barriers that can slow modernization.

Drawing on her military background, she expressed confidence in her ability to deliver results when empowered to make decisions.

“I did 22 years in the Army. I can execute anything. Just give me the authority,” she said.

Looking ahead, Collier emphasized that agencies cannot afford to focus solely on emerging technologies while neglecting the legacy systems and workforce challenges that underpin their missions.

“We have to prioritize the funding to be able to modernize [legacy] systems and make sure that we have the right skill sets, the right people to be able to maintain them, and invest in the workforce,” she said.

With the pace of technological change only accelerating, she said developing the next generation of federal technology leaders will be just as important as deploying the latest capabilities.

“It’s SI today, it’s quantum tomorrow, but I don’t think we’ve done enough to prepare our workforce for these significant changes that are coming about at warp speed.”